Masks, fighters and witches: Pupil photographers on present

Students of this year’s Photojournalism and Documentary masters course at the London College of Communication present their final projects to the public this week.
“The work takes us on a visual exploration of some of the crucial issues of the day, from the personal to the global; from notions of identity, home and unthinkable loss to the wider environmental issues of housing and energy; as well as the lyrical exploration of feminism and an examination of witchcraft,” says course leader Aletheia Casey.
You can see the work as part of the Free Range Graduate showcase at the Truman Brewery in London until 25 June.
Here we present a selection of the projects alongside the thoughts of the photographers.
Fraser McGruer: Behind the mask
Who can you become when you put on a mask?
Disguising our true identity was a necessity for the first Morris Dancers, but the transformational…