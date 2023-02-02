Mason Greenwood: Crown Prosecution Service drops tried rape fees in opposition to Manchester United ahead





Charges of attempted rape and assault against Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood were dropped on Thursday due to the withdrawal of key witnesses, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced. A charge of controlling and coercive behavior was also dropped, according to the CPS.

A spokesperson in the CPS statement said, “In this case a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case. We have explained our decision to all parties.

“We would always encourage any potential victims to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met.”

CNN reached out to Greenwood's legal representation for comment but did not immediately hear back.