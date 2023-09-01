Mason Greenwood switch information: Getafe signal Manchester United ahead

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has joined Spanish top-flight side Getafe on a season-long loan.

It came after charges against the player, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped in February.

“The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United,” the Premier League club said.

“The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition.”

Greenwood, whose contract at Old Trafford runs until 2025, has scored 35 goals in 129 games for United since his debut in 2019 aged 17.

He has not played for United since being arrested in January 2022 following allegations surrounding material which was published online.

Greenwood was then charged in October 2022 with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Following his arrest, Nike ended its sponsorship deal with Greenwood and Electronic Arts removed him from active squads on its Fifa 22 game.

After the…