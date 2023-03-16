Massive banks expertise deposit spike after Silicon Valley Financial institution collapse



Nervous bank customers have rushed to the safety of big banks in the wake of a pair of high-profile bank failures that have shaken confidence in the system.

Bank of America

(BAC), Wells Fargo

(WFC) and Citigroup

(C) have all experienced a significant increase in deposits since Silicon Valley Bank ran into trouble last week, people familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Small and regional banks have suffered deposit outflows, though a senior Treasury official told CNN earlier this week that those customer withdrawals have eased.

The situation is fluid and it’s not clear just how much money has been plowed into big banks, though the sum is likely to be in the billions or tens of billions of dollars.

Last Thursday alone customers yanked $42 billion from Silicon…