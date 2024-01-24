Massive Bash closing: Brisbane Warmth beat Sydney Sixers to win title

|Big Bash League Final, Sydney
|Brisbane Heat 166-8 (20 overs): Brown 53 (38), Renshaw 40 (22), McSweeney 33 (32), Bryant 29 (19)
|Sydney Sixers 112 (17.3 overs): Henriques 25 (27), Philippe 23 (22)
|Brisbane Heat win by 54 runs
Brisbane Heat won the Big Bash for the first time in 11 years with a comfortable 54-run victory over Sydney Sixers.
Josh Brown’s half century and Matthew Renshaw’s 40 off 22 balls helped Brisbane set a competitive total.
Spencer Johnson took a career-best 4-26 as Sixers were all out for 112 in front of a record crowd at the SCG.
“Unbelievable – I feel like we were the best team all year so we deserve the medal,” said the 28-year-old.
“I owe Heat everything, they brought me here last year and I didn’t know where my career was going, so this is pretty cool.”
It is a second BBL title for Brisbane Heat, who had topped the standings during the regular season.
Johnson’s figures are the best ever in a BBL final and…