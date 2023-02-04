Massive Bash closing: Perth Scorchers beat Brisbane Warmth to win fifth title

Perth Scorchers have appeared in eight of the 12 Big Bash finals since the competition began in 2011-12

Big Bash Final, Perth Brisbane Heat 175-7 (20 overs): McSweeney 41 (37), Heazlett 34 (30), Bryant 31 (14); Behrendorff 2-26 Perth Scorchers 178-5 (19.2 overs): Turner 53 (32), Inglis 26 (22), Connolly 25no (11) Perth Scorchers won by five wickets Scorecard

Perth Scorchers won the Big Bash for the fifth time with a thrilling five-wicket victory over Brisbane Heat.

Nick Hobson hit a six and a four in successive balls as the Scorchers chased down their target of 176 with just four balls to spare in Perth.

A half-century from Ashton Turner and a lively cameo from Cooper Connolly helped set the platform for the win.

Nathan McSweeney earlier top-scored with 41 for the Heat as they posted 175-7 from their 20 overs.

The Scorchers, who were the defending champions, went into the game as favourites after topping the table and having beaten Brisbane Heat in both meetings during the regular season.

