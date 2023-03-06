Masterflux, a Tecumseh brand, exhibits its 850V DC Electric Air-Conditioning and… – Press Release

Masterflux by Tecumseh to exhibit 850V DC electric compressor and introduce two new systems for EV cooling, heat pump and refrigeration applications at Work Truck Week 2023.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Since 2007, Masterflux, a Tecumseh brand, has been providing direct DC-powered compressors and systems for both mobile refrigeration and cooling applications for the commercial vehicle industry. Masterflux is best known for its Sierra Compressor, which is the leading compressor used in no-idle applications for commercial vehicles, specialty vehicles, work trucks, and off-highway applications.

At Work Truck Week 2023 in Indianapolis, USA, Masterflux will exhibit its expanded product portfolio, including its 850VDC electric compressor for EV cooling and no-idle applications, its new 850V eBTMS (Electric Battery Thermal Management System), and a complete eMRU (Electric Mobile Refrigeration Unit paired with a slim line evaporator coils) intended for transport refrigeration applications.

Robert Terry, Masterflux General Manager said, “Since the early 2000s we have been providing our market-leading-SIERRA DC Compressor into no-idle air conditioning applications for OE Class 8 long-haul trucks and other commercial vehicle segments. Now, building off of our proven technology and years of experience in these applications, we are very excited to introduce our latest 850VDC air-conditioning heat pump compressor designed specifically for the commercial EV market.”

In June 2022, at the Battery Show in Stuttgart Germany, Masterflux introduced its Alpine Compressor, which was the first 850V EV air-conditioning heat pump compressor available to the market. The Alpine Compressor is designed to provide up to 10KWs of cooling and best-in-class efficiency in a package intended specifically for use in on-road and off-highway commercial EV and ICE idle-mitigation applications. It is available in a wide variety of voltage ranges including 48VDC, 350VDC, 650VDC, and…