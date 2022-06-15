Mastodon tusk reveals North America migration patterns

Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.





CNN

—



A male mastodon died fighting with a rival during mating season about 13,200 years ago in what is now northeast Indiana. Now, his well-preserved fossil and tusks reveal not only how the 8-ton adult died, but also where he trekked across North America.

The mastodon’s fossil was first found on a farm in 1998 by Kent and Janne Buesching, who were mining for peat on their property. Archaeologists then excavated the Buesching mastodon’s remains. His skeleton, which is 9 feet (2.7 meters) tall and 25 feet (7.6 meters) long, has been studied since 2006.

A closer look at the mastodon’s skull showed he was killed when the tusk tip of another male mastodon…