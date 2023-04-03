Matador Resources Company Prices Upsized Offering of $500 Million of Senior Note… – Press Release

Matador Resources Company MTDR (“Matador”) today announced that it has priced a private offering of $500 million of 6.875% senior unsecured notes due 2028 at a price of 98.960% of their face value. Matador increased the size of the offering from the previously announced $400 million to $500 million. The offering is expected to close on April 11, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Matador intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The notes may be resold by the initial purchasers pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release is being issued pursuant to Rule 135c under the Securities Act, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Matador Resources Company

Matador is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Its current operations are focused primarily on the oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. Matador also operates in the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. Additionally, Matador conducts midstream…