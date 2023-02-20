Maternova and MedMira Enter Distribution Agreement to Market Rapid Diagnostics f… – Press Release

Maternova, Inc., accelerating advances in maternal and infant health through innovative, accessible solutions, and MedMira Inc. MIR, a developer and manufacturer of rapid diagnostics, today announced that the companies have entered into a multinational distribution agreement. Under the agreement, Maternova will have exclusive distribution rights across Latin America and non-exclusive rights in the United States for MedMira’s Reveal®, Multiplo® and Miriad® brands that are aimed at reducing HIV, hepatitis, syphilis and other infectious and sexually transmitted diseases.

“Sexually transmitted infections are a growing threat to maternal and infant health. MedMira’s Rapid Vertical Flow® platform provides tests with immediate results that are highly sensitive and specific, all of the qualities needed by clinicians,” stated Meg Wirth, Founder and Chief of Strategy at Maternova. “These tests will be an invaluable resource in a broad range of healthcare settings and a timely addition to Maternova’s targeted distribution channels in Latin America and the United States.”

The new partnership increases Maternova’s product lines by offering additional unique, quality products, including the Multiplo TP/HIV rapid test that delivers 100% sensitivity in identifying co-infections and is helping to reduce mother-to-child transmission (MTCT) of syphilis and HIV. In addition, the Reveal G4 HIV rapid test provides the highest sensitivity and specificity as outlined in recent studies conducted by the CDC. All products are exclusively produced in Canada in an FDA- and MDSAP-certified manufacturing facility and conform to all required standards.

“MedMira has developed a number of highly valuable and essential rapid tests to provide immediate quality answers in any setting. Our core focus is the development and manufacturing of our technologies and products, and we are delighted to partner with Maternova to access new markets and new customers. Maternova’s commercialization…