Mathilde Lheureux Takes the Lead of Free2move eSolutions as New CEO – Press Release

Mathilde Lheureux Takes the Lead of Free2move eSolutions as New CEO

AMSTERDAM, October 24, 2022 – Free2move eSolutions, a joint venture between NHOA Group (NHOA.PA) and Stellantis N.V., announces the appointment of Mathilde Lheureux as Chief Executive Officer.

The board of directors has unanimously appointed Mathilde Lheureux Chief Executive Officer and thanked Roberto Di Stefano for his great work in such a complex context. Roberto Di Stefano will continue at Stellantis in another position.

“In her new role as CEO of Free2move eSolutions, Mathilde will drive the company to strongly contribute to Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 electrification strategy by transforming Free2move eSolutions into a player in sustainable and profitable charging solutions,” said Brigitte Courtehoux, Free2move CEO and member of Stellantis’ Global Executive Committee.

“I would like to welcome on board Mathilde. It is an honor for me to work alongside an executive of her standing and which brings with her a proven track record of value creation and has exactly the managerial skills the company needs right now to bring Free2move eSolutions to the next level,” commented Carlalberto Guglielminotti, CEO of NHOA Group. “Mathilde knows how to empower people in a perfect fit with the culture and values of the company. Together with Free2move eSolutions strong management team, I am sure she will drive the company focusing on execution challenges, delivering high performance and long-term value to all our stakeholders.”

Mathilde Lheureux has more than 15 years of experience in the automotive sector. Before joining Stellantis in January 2021, she was the Head of Global Talent and Top Management at Groupe PSA. Previous to this role, she held the position of Chief of Staff of Carlos Tavares in Groupe PSA. During her career at Groupe PSA, she gained broad and diversified experience ranging from R&D to public affairs and corporate strategy.

This appointment is effective November 1, 2022.

# # #

About…