Matiullah Wesa: Taliban arrests outstanding women’ schooling activist in Afghanistan

A prominent activist for girls’ education in Afghanistan was arrested by the Taliban on Monday, according to an official, the latest step in its repressive clampdown on the rights of Afghan women.

Matiullah Wesa, 30, is well known for his activism and is the founder of PenPath1, a non-governmental group that travels to the most remote areas in Afghanistan to set up mobile classrooms.

Since the hardline Islamist group’s takeover of the country in August 2021, the Taliban has stripped away freedoms hard won by women who have fought tirelessly over the past two decades.

Some of its most striking restrictions have been around education, with girls barred from returning to secondary schools and universities, depriving an entire generation of academic opportunities.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said Wesa was arrested in…