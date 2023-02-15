MatrixGPT Launches as a State-of-the-art Text to Image AI Application – Press Release

Singapore, Singapore , Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MatrixGPT, An all-in-one AI solution offering a suite of innovative apps including Text-to-image, Image-to-image, Text-to-speech & Talking face has been launched. MatrixGPT harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to bring imagination to life.

I. The Power of MatrixGPT

1. What is MatrixGPT?

MatrixGPT is an all-in-one AI solution that offers a suite of innovative applications including Text-to-image, Image-to-image, Text-to-speech and Talking face capabilities to help users unleash their creative potential. The Text-to-image capability allows user to turn words into stunning visuals, while the Image-to-image feature allows them to enhance, manipulate and transform existing images to bring their vision to life.

In this phase, MatrixGPT focuses on the MatrixGPT Bot which is an AI-powered text-to-image bot, currently compatible with Telegram. With its seamless user interface and 10+ custom image models of continually improving quality, MatrixGPT bot empowers users to bring their words into visuals, regardless of their level of artistic skill.

2. How to use MatrixGPT bot?

MatrixGPT’s deep learning model creates visually plausible images from textual descriptions, making image generation easier and more accessible than ever before.

The only limit is the imagination. Amazing arts are created with simple steps below:

Step 1: Add MAI bot to the Telegram.

Step 2: Type “/IMG” + “Text Prompt”.

Step 3: Enter to generate an IMAGE.

II. Monetization with MatrixGPT

MatrixGPT offers unique ways to earn the MatrixGPT system and the most generous Revenue Share program in the cryptocurrency space.

