Matt Hancock: Eight authorities WhatsApp Covid messages revealed

WhatsApp messages sent by Matt Hancock when he was health secretary during the pandemic have been revealed.
Here are a few of the private texts published in the Telegraph newspaper. The BBC has not seen or independently verified the WhatsApp messages nor the context in which they were sent.
1. ‘What a bunch of absolute arses’
After congratulating then education secretary Sir Gavin Williamson on delaying A-level exams for a few weeks – a shorter period than some teaching unions called for – Mr Hancock had some choice words.
On 1 October 2020, Mr Hancock messaged Sir Gavin: “Cracking announcement today. What a bunch of absolute arses the teaching unions are.”
Sir Gavin replied: “I know they really really do just hate work.”
In response, Mr Hancock returned two laughing out loud and a bullseye emoji.
2. ‘I WANT TO HIT MY TARGET’
Mr Hancock texted his old boss George Osborne, ex-chancellor and then-Evening Standard…