Matt Milnes: Yorkshire signal Kent’s ex-Notts seamer from 2023 season

Matthew Milnes came through at home county Nottinghamshire before joining Kent

Yorkshire have signed Kent seamer Matt Milnes on a three-year deal for the 2023 County Championship season.

The 28-year-old will join up with Ottis Gibson’s White Rose squad in November, once his current Kent deal expires.

Milnes started out with Nottinghamshire before moving south in 2019. He has taken 140 first-class wickets, 126 of them for Kent, for whom he has also had 56 scalps in white-ball cricket.

“This feels like the right time to embrace a new challenge,” Milnes said.

“I am excited by the prospect of joining Yorkshire and working with Ottis and his coaching staff. Hopefully, this will help me improve and push on to higher levels.”

Yorkshire interim managing director of cricket Darren Gough added: “He’s a very skilful fast bowler who will add some great competition to the group of seamers we have here.”

Yorkshire announced on Thursday that veteran paceman Steve Patterson, the Tykes captain since…