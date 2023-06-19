Matt Parkinson’s sole Test appearances came against New Zealand at Lord’s in June last year, ending the match with 1-47

Kent will sign England leg-spinner Matt Parkinson from Lancashire at the end of this season.

The 26-year-old, who has played one Test, six one-day internationals and six T20 internationals since his debut in 2019, has agreed a three-year deal.

“The time is right for me to embrace a new challenge and environment,” he told the Kent website. external-link

“I’m proud of my record in the game so far and I believe my best years as a leg-spin bowler are ahead of me.”

Parkinson has taken 151 first-class wickets at an average of 25.92, but he has only featured once for Lancashire in the County Championship so far this season.

He has picked up 139 wickets in 103 T20 matches at an average of 18.96 and an economy rate of 7.68 runs an over, including two wickets in the T20 Blast this season.

“To have a proven match-winning leg-spinner in our ranks will be a major boost to the squad,”…