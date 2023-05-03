Matt Walker: Kent have to get again to fundamentals after heavy Middlesex defeat

Matt Walker says some Kent players need to work on their basic skills after defeat at Lord’s

Kent need to get back to basics in order to get their season back on track, says coach Matt Walker.

They lie nine points off the foot of County Championship Division One, but having played a game more than the four sides below them.

“We need to take a deep, hard look at ourselves,” Walker told BBC Radio Kent.

Kent’s season began with a seven-wicket win over Northants which earned 19 points but they have added only 12 more combined from defeats at Warwickshire and Middlesex plus a home draw with Essex.

“It’s not panic stations,” said Walker. “We hoped we’d have two wins from these four games. Middlesex was certainly one we earmarked, but we have to stay positive and not let it linger.”

Nearly 26% of Kent’s runs this season have come from Ben Compton’s seven knocks, while Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jordan Cox and Sam Billings account for less than 19% from their combined 19 innings.

Nine bowlers have…