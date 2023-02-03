Matthew Hoggard: ECB’s Yorkshire racism hearings ‘have failed everyone’

Azeem Rafiq reveals impact on family after speaking out about racism

Former England cricketer Matthew Hoggard says the Yorkshire historical racism investigation and disciplinary process has failed everyone involved, including Azeem Rafiq.

Rafiq first made claims of racism at Yorkshire in August 2020 and later called English cricket “institutionally racist”.

Hoggard, who played county cricket for Yorkshire and Leicestershire, says he is on “good terms” with Rafiq, whom he called after seeing him appear on television in September 2020.

He told BBC Sport: “The process has failed everybody. Every party involved has a problem with the way this process has been dealt with.

“Azeem [Rafiq] has a problem with it, all the respondents have, [former Yorkshire chairman] Lord Patel has, Yorkshire have. There has got to be a better way.”

Hoggard is facing four charges of bringing the game into disrepute, centred on allegedly using racist language during his time at Yorkshire.

In his first interview…