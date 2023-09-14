Matthew Maynard: Glamorgan coach to go away county

Former skipper Matthew Maynard has coached Glamorgan over two spells

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard is to step down after five years of his second spell in charge of the county, a year before his contract ends.

He has only been running Championship cricket in 2023, after returning to the overall head coach’s role in 2019.

The club was in the promotion mix until early September when defeat at Worcester saw their hopes fade.

“Hopefully I’ve passed it on in a better place than when I took it on,” said Maynard.

“I feel very rewarded with the time I’ve had here but there are certain frustrations as well. Maybe a little bit [in results] but I’ve been after a match-winning spinner since I’ve come here, there’ve been a couple available in that time that we didn’t get,” he told BBC Sport Wales in an exclusive interview about his decision to resign.

“The lads have really developed and I’ve changed my coaching style from being quite authoritative, we’ve allowed the players to shine and take over…