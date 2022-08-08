Matthew Waite: Worcestershire signal Yorkshire all-rounder for subsequent three seasons

Matthew Waite helped Worcestershire beat Leicestershire by an innings at New Road in May

Worcestershire have signed Yorkshire all-rounder Matthew Waite on a three-year contract.

Waite took six wickets in his sole Championship appearance for the Pears and also played three T20 Blast games.

He will fill the gap left by Ed Barnard, who is leaving the county after agreeing to join Warwickshire.

“I totally enjoyed my short spell at Worcestershire and even in that short time, I could see the great potential at the club, with a mixture of youngsters and experience,” said Waite.

“It’s an ideal move at this stage of my career, a fresh challenge, and I can’t wait to get started this winter.”

Waite has played 13 first-class matches and 47 in limited-overs formats.

“With Matthew out of contract at the end of the season and a big squad of talented players vying for places here at Yorkshire, we have been giving him opportunities to show us his skills before making a decision on his future with us,”…