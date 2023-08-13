Maui Wildfires Update – Press Release

HONOLULU, Aug. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Wildfires have resulted in the evacuations of thousands of residents and visitors, and multiple closures of major roadways on Maui.

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA) is in continuous communication with state and county emergency management officials, as well as our Global Marketing Team and visitor industry partners, to monitor this situation and will provide updates.

Visitors Urged to Forego Travel Plans to West Maui

Vacation travel to West Maui is strongly discouraged for the near future. Visitors in West Maui have largely heeded the call to leave the island. About 46,000 people have flown out of Kahului Airport since Wednesday.

In the weeks ahead, the collective resources and attention of the federal, state and county government, the West Maui community, and the travel industry must be focused on the recovery of residents who were forced to evacuate their homes and businesses.

Visitors with plans to stay in West Maui in the coming weeks and months are urged to consider rescheduling their travel plans for a later time when the overall situation has improved for area residents.

Hotels in West Maui have temporarily stopped accepting bookings of future reservations. At this time, many hotels are housing their employees and families until the fires in West Maui are fully contained and travel on the roadways is safe. These same hotels are preparing to house evacuees and first responders working on disaster recovery.

While efforts are underway to restore basic services, like power and communications, visitors are encouraged to refrain from attempting to reach West Maui accommodations for reservation adjustments until the situation improves.

Travel to the other Hawaiian Islands, like Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Lānaʻi, and Hawaiʻi Island, are not affected at this time.

Access Restrictions In Lāhainā

The devastation in Lāhainā is immense and unprecedented. The extent of the damage affecting residents, families and area businesses has…