Mauricio Pochettino: Chelsea agree deal to nominate ex-Tottenham boss as new supervisor

Former Argentina defender Pochettino has managed Espanyol, Tottenham and PSG

Chelsea have agreed terms to make former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino their new manager.

He will join the club in the summer, with Frank Lampard remaining as interim manager until the end of the season.

Pochettino, who has also managed Southampton, has been out of work since Paris St-Germain replaced him with Christophe Galtier in summer 2022.

The 51-year-old Argentine managed Spurs for five years from 2014 and led them to the 2019 Champions League final.

Pochettino will be Chelsea’s sixth permanent manager in five years, following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter earlier this season.

Lampard took interim charge of the Blues at the start of April following Potter’s dismissal.

Chelsea have had a difficult season, losing to Manchester City in the third round of both the FA Cup and League Cup.

They also lost to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, which ended any viable hopes…