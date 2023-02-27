Mavenir and Qualcomm to Deliver Energy Efficient, AI-Powered Massive MIMO Radio … – Press Release

Highlights:

New industry leading, energy efficient Mavenir solution is powered by the Qualcomm ® QRU100 5G RAN Platform.

QRU100 5G RAN Platform. Cutting-edge product to be featured at MWC Barcelona in the Vodafone booth at Hall 3, Stand 3E11.

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, alongside Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., today announced the launch of its next generation OpenBeam™ massive MIMO (mMIMO) 32TRX Active Antenna Unit (AAU), featuring the Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform. The solution boasts industry-leading energy efficiency levels using AI based technology while boosting network performance to drive the transition toward modern networks by helping operators simplify and lower total cost of ownership of 5G deployments.

Mavenir’s next generation OpenBeam mMIMO 32TRX AAU, is a high-performance O-RAN based Radio Unit (O-RU) delivering 320W output power and has 192 Antenna Elements. It is designed to meet the growing demand for highly efficient and high-performance networks that can support the exponential growth in data traffic, both for RAN sharing and single operator scenarios. With a focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) -based energy efficiency features, the AAU is key component of Mavenir’s commitment to helping reduce the carbon footprint of mobile networks.

The Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform is designed with innovation in mind. It applies leading 5G mobile expertise to support feature-rich cellular infrastructure that combines powerful performance with superior power efficiency. Combining the Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform and Mavenir’s expertise in hardware engineering and software innovation, the new solution will give operators the ability to improve coverage, increase overall network capacity, and fully realize the transformative potential of 5G.

Mavenir and Qualcomm Technologies are committed to continuing to push the boundaries of technology to deliver innovative solutions…