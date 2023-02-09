Max Stock Announces Unilateral waiver of management fees; control of the Company… – Press Release

CAESAREA, Israel, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Max Stock Limited MAXO (the “Company”) today reported the following update given to it by its controlling shareholders:

1. Control of the Company

On February 8, 2023, Moose Holdco Ltd. (“Moose Holdco“) and Ori Max Ltd. (“Ori Max“) entered into a new shareholders’ agreement (the “New Shareholders Agreement“) in place of the shareholders’ agreement dated September 10, 2020, whose primary terms and conditions are described in section 3.6 of the Company’s prospectus (Ref. No: 2020-01-092029) (the “Prospectus” and the “Old Shareholders Agreement“, respectively). Prior to the execution of the New Shareholders Agreement, Mr. Evan Charles Neumann (through a company wholly owned by him), irrevocably gave notice that he would no longer be party to an agreement between the Company’s shareholders.

Accordingly, the Company no longer sees Mr. Evan Charles Neumann as part of the Company’s core of control, and the Company’s current controlling shareholders include Mr. Ori Max and Moose Holdco1 (the “controlling shareholders“, or with respect to this report – the “parties“).

2. Reduction of Management Fees

Moose Holdco unilaterally informed the Company that it is unilaterally and irrevocably waiving half of the management fees it is entitled to under the management agreement,2 whereby, commencing as of January 1, 2023, each calendar quarter, Moose Holdco shall be entitled to quarterly management fees totaling ILS 250,000 per calendar quarter3. The rest of the terms of the management agreement shall remain unchanged.

3. The New Shareholders Agreement

The primary terms of the New Shareholders Agreement, are as follows:

3.1. Company’s board of directors – The Company’s board of directors shall include up to 8 directors. Voting by the shareholders for the appointment of directors shall be in accordance with the following mechanism: