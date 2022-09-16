Max Waller: Somerset’s main T20 wicket-taker to retire

Max Waller has been awarded a testimonial year by Somerset in 2023

Somerset’s leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket, Max Waller, is to retire.

The 34-year-old spent his entire career at Taunton after coming up through Somerset’s youth programme and took 139 wickets in 144 20-over matches.

He also played 59 one-day games and nine first-class matches for Somerset.

“I’ve been lucky enough and play with some fantastic players, travel to some brilliant places all over the world and make some life-long friendships,” he said in an open letter.

“The thing I’m most proud of is finding a way to be a successful leg-spinner for 15 years in T20 cricket at the highest scoring T20 ground in the world,” he added.

“It’s brilliant to finish my career as Somerset’s all-time leading T20 wicket-taker and my career economy rate in T20 is something I can look back on with great pride.”

Waller reached his first Twenty20 Cup final in 2009, the first of three successive final losses for Somerset, as they went on to…