MAXCases Unveils Giving Program Along with iPad and Chromebook Cases, and Extrem… – Press Release

The Teacher-Focused Giving Program and Suite of New Products Reinforces the Company’s Dedication to Serving the Needs of Educators and Students

MAXCases, a leading manufacturer of protective cases and accessories for iPads, Chromebooks, laptops, and tablets, announced its new giving program, as well as several new products on the opening day of ISTE Live 23 in Philadelphia, PA, June 25-28, 2023. The MAXCases Cares program extends the company’s support for educators through product donations and a partnership with the Donors Choose platform. The new products were developed with consideration for the specific needs of educators, students, and families, with durability, quality, and features that deliver long-lasting use.

MAXCases Cares

According to the National Education Association, over 90 percent of K12 teachers in the United States spend their own money to purchase supplies that their students need to succeed. MAXCases Cares is a 501c charitable organization created to help bridge the supplies and equipment gap that many teachers face at underfunded schools, though product donations and partnership with DonorsChoose, a platform dedicated to making it easy for anyone to help a classroom in need.

“K12 teachers are under tremendous pressure to serve the needs of their students, and they’ve been doing so under increasingly difficult circumstances,” said MAXCases CEO Al Giazzon. “We are thrilled to be able to support dedicated teachers with products and through DonorsChoose, which has connected us with some terrific teachers striving to do their best for their students.”

MAXCases Cares helps teachers protect devices and keep kids learning through donations of specific MAXCases products. The organization further makes monthly donations through DonorsChoose, with a priority focus on funding STEM supplies for historically underfunded schools and those with more than half of their students coming from low-income households.

