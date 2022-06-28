May you land a airplane in an emergency?

(CNN) — It’s a nightmare scenario: the pilot of your flight is incapacitated and someone has to get in their seat and land the plane. Could you do it?

If your name is Darren Harrison, the answer is yes. The pilot of his flight from Bahamas to Fort Pierce in Florida, in early May, had “gone incoherent,” leaving the single-engine Cessna 208 aircraft with no one at the controls. But with over-the-radio help from certified flight instructor and air traffic controller Robert Morgan, Harrison landed the plane almost perfectly at Palm Beach International Airport.

The incident is just the latest in a streak of similarly lucky “talk-down” landings, in which a passenger landed a plane safely with the assistance of someone from the ground or on other aircraft.