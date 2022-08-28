Maybank Indonesia Announces Winners of Maybank Marathon 2022 – Press Release

Maybank Marathon 2022 crowns Morocco’s Hassan Toriss Winner, Men’s Open Category, and Uganda’s Immaculate Chemutai Winner, Open Category for Women

BALI, INDONESIA, Aug 28, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – PT Bank Maybank Indonesia, Tbk (Maybank Indonesia) announced the winners of the World Athletics’ ‘Elite’ road race, the Maybank Marathon 2022, as the contest concluded its 10th anniversary run in Bali today (8/28).

With close to 10,000 runners from 50 countries, Maybank Marathon 2022 crowned Hassan Toriss, BIB 004 from Morocco, as champion of the Marathon Open Male category, with a recorded finish time of 2:15:38, and Immaculate Chemutai with BIB 025 from Uganda as champion of the Marathon Open Female category, with a recorded finish time 2:42:32. Each received a cash prize of Rp200,000,000, symbolically handed over by Maybank Marathon Project Director Widya Permana.

In the Marathon National category, Rikki Marthin Luther Simbolon was named champion for the Marathon National Male category with a recorded finish time of 2:34:49, while Odekta Elvina Naibaho came as the champion for the Marathon National Female category with a finish time of 2:55:45. Both received Rp 125,000,000 prize money.

Widya, the Maybank Indonesia Director of Operations and Project Director of the Marathon said, “At the successful conclusion of the Maybank Marathon 2022, we extend our gratitude and appreciation to everyone who has supported the Marathon since preparations began in March 2022. We congratulate the Maybank Marathon 2022 winners whose achievements have demonstrated strong determination to reach their best, in every category.”

“Maybank Indonesia is honoured and proud to have organised Indonesia’s first and only World Athletics ‘Elite’ road race Maybank Marathon, for all national and international marathon aficionados and athletes. The ‘Elite’ label has placed both Maybank Marathon and Indonesia prominently in the world of athletics, specifically marathon sports,” concluded Widya.

