McAfee Announces Multi-Year Global Partnership with Acer to Provide Consumers De… – Press Release

Globally, Acer consumer PCs to be sold with pre-installed trial of McAfee’s security, privacy, and identity software

Today, McAfee Corp., a global leader in online protection, announces a five-year partnership with Acer, one of the world’s top consumer electronics companies, to provide Acer customers with a single solution to protect their personal info, privacy, and devices. Beginning April 2023, McAfee LiveSafe will be pre-installed on consumer Acer laptops and desktops. With this installation, users can access a 30-day complimentary trial allowing for a secure experience on their new device.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230403005203/en/

According to McAfee’s 2022 Consumer Research, consumers value privacy and identity protection just as much as the need for malware and device protection – 85% of consumers want to protect their devices, and 84% of consumers want to take back control of their data online. This partnership offers consumers a complimentary trial of antivirus, privacy, and identity monitoring to help keep consumers safe against viruses, malware, spyware and ransomware attacks. Additionally, it helps keep customers safe from identity theft by monitoring their personal data on the dark web and protecting their privacy with automated Secure VPN.

“We are thrilled to partner with Acer to seamlessly provide consumers with McAfee solutions that protect their new Acer products, providing a secure experience with a single, simple solution that protects their devices, and their personal data and privacy however they live their lives online,” said Pedro Gutierrez, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Operations at McAfee. “This partnership equips Acer customers with the tools needed to securely and confidently live life online and offers peace of mind when consumers turn on their new device.”

“We are delighted to partner with McAfee to help our customers stay safe…