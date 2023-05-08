MCAN FINANCIAL GROUP ANNOUNCES Q1 2023 RESULTS AND DECLARES $0.36 REGULAR CASH D… – Press Release

TORONTO, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ – MCAN Mortgage Corporation d/b/a MCAN Financial Group (“MCAN”, the “Company” or “we”) MKP reported net income of $23.3 million ($0.67 earnings per share) for the first quarter of 2023, an increase from net income of $15.5 million ($0.52 earnings per share) in the first quarter of 2022. First quarter 2023 return on average shareholders’ equity1 was 18.60% compared to 14.19% in the prior year. We reported higher total net income mainly as a result of higher net corporate mortgage spread income from the higher interest rate environment and growth in our portfolio. Our net corporate mortgage spread income1 increased by $9.0 million from Q1 2022.

The Board of Directors declared a second quarter regular cash dividend of $0.36 per share. The dividend will be paid on June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023.

“Our first quarter results from our core lending business were solid and affirm our strategy of working on controllable factors to protect our net mortgage spread income and therefore our bottom line. While higher interest rates and inflation continue to cause uncertainty in the Canadian real estate landscape, we believe our assets are resilient through various economic cycles and, therefore, our financial performance over the long term as well,” said Karen Weaver, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have successfully deployed our capital from last quarter’s shareholder rights offering and we remain focused on delivering solid margins in our mortgage and lending business. With the foundation we have built over more than 4 years, we are poised to continue our strategic and profitable growth with our strong portfolio and dedication to customer service. Our team culture, evidenced by being recently recognized as a 2023 Best Workplaces™ in Canada and 2023 Mortgage Employer of the Year by Canadian Mortgage Professional, enhances our ability to effectively tackle change and opportunity in our business. We…