MCAN FINANCIAL GROUP ANNOUNCES Q2 2023 RESULTS AND INCREASES ITS REGULAR CASH DI… – Press Release

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ – MCAN Mortgage Corporation d/b/a MCAN Financial Group (“MCAN”, the “Company” or “we”) MKP reported net income of $15.9 million ($0.46 earnings per share) for the second quarter of 2023, an increase from net income of $4.1 million ($0.13 earnings per share) in the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter 2023 return on average shareholders’ equity1 was 12.47% compared to 3.75% for the same period in the prior year. Year to date 2023, we reported net income of $39.2 million ($1.13 earnings per share), an increase from net income of $19.6 million ($0.64 earnings per share) for the same period in the prior year. Year to date 2023 return on average shareholders’ equity1 was 15.51% compared to 8.94% for the same period in the prior year. We reported higher total net income mainly as a result of higher net corporate mortgage spread income. Our net corporate mortgage spread income1 increased by $8.0 million for the current quarter and $17.1 million for the current year to date compared to the same periods in the prior year. While the economy continues to change and provide uncertainty, we are committed to a strategy of managing controllable factors to protect our bottom line and taking advantage of opportunities that arise.

The Board of Directors declared a third quarter regular cash dividend of $0.38 per share (an increase of nearly 6% from our second quarter 2023 dividend). The dividend will be paid on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023. As a mortgage investment corporation, we pay out all of our taxable income to shareholders through dividends. At this time, we expect to have taxable income per share greater than our regular cash dividends per share for 2023 due to our strong year to date results and, therefore, we anticipate distributing a special dividend in the first quarter of 2024.

“Our 2023 results so far are very strong driven by our core lending business. We have built a strong portfolio…