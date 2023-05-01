MCB INVESTOR NEWS: ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Metropolitan Bank … – Press Release

NEW YORK, April 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. MCB, the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank, resulting from allegations that MCB may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased MCB securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=14239 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 30, 2023, market analyst Vidar Research published a report entitled “Metropolitan Commercial Bank is a mixed bag of problems[.]” The report alleged that “[Metropolitan Commercial Bank] is bleeding deposits[,]” stated that Metropolitan Commercial Bank “is the issuer of choice for prepaid debit cards of crypto firms[,]” questioned whether Metropolitan Commercial Bank was actually moving away from cryptocurrency (as it had allegedly announced), and alleged that its balance sheet “is shocking comparable to the failed Signature Bank (SBNY)[.]” In summary, the report alleged that Metropolitan Commercial Bank “is a failed bank and that it will share the fate with the likes of SBNY [Signature Bank] and SIVB [Silicon Valley Bank].”

On this news, MCB’s stock price fell $9.66 per share, or 27.6%, to close at $25.36 per share on March 30, 2023.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition….