McDonald’s CEO sounds the alarm over crime in Chicago



New York

CNN Business

—



McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski has big concerns about surging crime in Chicago, where the fast food giant is based, saying it is impacting the company’s restaurants and making it harder to recruit corporate talent.

Crime is “seeping into every corner of our city,” Kempczinski said during an event at the Economic Club of Chicago Wednesday.

“Everywhere I go, I’m confronted by the same question these days — what’s going on in Chicago? While it may wound our civic pride to hear it, there is a general sense out there that our city is in crisis.”

Kempczinski said that McDonald’s

(MCD) restaurants in the city are suffering, noting that there are about 400 of the chain’s locations across Chicago.

“We have violent crime that’s happening in our restaurants … we’re seeing…