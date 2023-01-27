McDonald’s is testing a brand new strawless lid



New York

CNN

—



Just like the McRib, straws might be a thing of the past at McDonald’s.

The chain has begun testing strawless lids in some US cities as part of a multi-year effort to make its packaging more environmentally friendly.

“These lids help optimize our packaging and eliminate the use of small plastics, just one example of the many solutions we’re reviewing as part of our ongoing global commitment to reduce waste,” a McDonald’s spokesperson said in a statement.

The plastic lids have a pullback tab to prevent the drink from splashing out. To drink from it, customers have to pull the tab back and slot it into a small opening. It’s similar to the “sippy cup” lid at Starbucks that has been in use for the past three years.

Restaurant Business Online, which first noticed the new…