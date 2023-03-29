MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Year-end Closing 2022 – Press Release

MCH Group: Significantly improved figures on previous year

The key figures for MCH Group’s 2022 annual results are significantly up on the previous year. MCH Group was able to increase both its sales and its EBITDA by over 60 % compared with the previous year; the net loss was reduced to CHF 9.3 million.

Consolidated key figures at a glance

(figures for 2021 in brackets)

Operating income: CHF 394.1 million (CHF 243.3 million)

EBITDA: CHF 14.0 million (CHF 8.5 million)

Loss for the year: CHF -9.3 million (CHF -17.3 million)

Equity: CHF 113.3 million / 25.5% (CHF 47.8 million / 11.8%)

Cash and cash equivalents: CHF 151.9 million (CHF 113.7 million)

Net debt: CHF 84.6 million (CHF 132.7 million)

The first trimester of 2022 was still strongly marked by the continuing effects of the Covid 19 pandemic. MCH Group estimates that the negative effects of the pandemic led to a total reduction in sales of around CHF 45 million. In addition, the portfolio of activities and projects was subjected to an in-depth analysis in the second half of the year under review. The MCH Group disposed of a number of projects whose economic viability was not or no longer given. Due to the write-offs, these decisions entailed one-off financial effects which, in addition to the Covid effect, also had a negative effect on the result for 2022.

Normalisation and recovery as of May 2022

From May onwards, all activities could finally take place again practically without restrictions, and the unbroken demand for live events and live experiences among exhibitors and visitors alike could once again be met without restrictions – except for Asia.

Among other things, MCH Group was able to stage Art Basel in Basel and Miami Beach very successfully, as well as the premiere of Paris+ par Art Basel, and also recorded a strong “exhibition autumn” in Switzerland with a further normalisation of the exhibition and congress business. In the field of experience marketing, there was increasing momentum in the second half of…