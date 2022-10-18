MContent Appoints Hani El Khatib as the New Chief Executive Officer of Blockchai… – Press Release

Highlights:

– MContent announces the appointment of Hani El Khatib as their new chief executive officer of

blockchain & web3.

– Hani will oversee the overall MContent blockchain platform as well as all web3, NFTs, & crypto

divisions.

– Hani will lead MContent to become a leading Web3 Company

DUBAI, UAE, Oct 18, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – MContent, the world’s first web3 decentralized content ecosystem is pleased to announce the appointment of Hani El Khatib as their new chief executive officer of blockchain & web3. The hiring of Hani El Khatib shows the commitment of the MContent board & its ambitions in becoming a leading global web3 company. As part of his new role, Hani will oversee the overall MContent blockchain decentralized platform, as well as all web3, NFTs, & crypto divisions. .

Hani El Khatib

“I am thrilled to join the MContent family, and work with the great leaders to help steer the company to global presence & success. Our objective is to make MContent the leading decentralized web3 content company that brings power back to the viewer. At MContent, with our Watch & Earn model, both the viewers & the content creators will be earning monetized cryptocurrency when any of the content is viewed on our platform. Being a firm believer in the power of blockchain & decentralization, I am confident that our business methodology will be beneficial for our members, our community, and for our business,” says Hani El Khatib.

Hani brings in a vast experience in terms of leadership, entrepreneurship, and business growth,

having specialized in revenue growth and scaling up businesses, from global unicorn start-ups looking for regional expansion, to multi-nationals looking to grow their business, while also bringing in his entrepreneurial experience, having established his own start-up early in his career. Prior to MContent, Hani was Regional Director at Chainalysis, where he helped in building Chainalysis’s presence in the region. Before that Hani held various regional roles…