MDT Partners with Blumira, Helping Credit Unions Strengthen Cybersecurity Postur… – Press Release

CUSO and cybersecurity provider team up, allowing institutions to more quickly and effectively detect and contain cyberthreats

Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™ to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, today announced that it has expanded its cybersecurity offerings, introducing a new security solution from Blumira, a cybersecurity provider that helps organizations detect and respond to security threats.

This partnership enables MDT’s credit union clients to monitor and identify real threats, block known threats with automated responses and gain access to top security expertise. Credit unions can now obtain logs from MDT-managed data sources, like their firewalls, to ingest into Blumira or other third-party solutions to improve threat visibility. MDT has teamed up with Global Telecom Solutions (GTS), a professional consulting firm that specializes in cost optimization and extraordinary customer service for business technology needs, to make the Blumira offering cost effective for its credit union clients.

“The Blumira SIEM platform simplifies advanced threat protection and response, leveraging Blumira’s 24/7 SecOps support team and their incident detection engineers to detect stealthy attacks and help guide the proper response,” said Jeremy Young, Director of Partner Strategy at Blumira. “With our technology, MDT’s impressive membership of credit unions will be able to bolster their cybersecurity efforts without hiring security engineers and will more easily meet compliance objectives and cyber insurance requirements.”

“As a firm committed to helping businesses optimize costs for technology needs, we are proud to work with MDT and Blumira, helping them deliver leading cybersecurity solutions to credit unions at an affordable cost,” said Ryan Hathaway, President at GTS. “This partnership demonstrates MDT’s dedication to delivering cost-effective,…