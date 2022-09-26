Meals costs are hovering, and that is modified how we eat



New York

CNN Business

—



Lisa Altman used to take pride in being able to eat what she wanted without worrying much about the cost.

When she was growing up, seconds weren’t served and side dishes were rare. “My mom had a budget every week, and she stuck to it,” she said. “As I got older and became more financially independent, having a full pantry and being able to eat what I wanted was a sign of success for me,” she added.

“It was very humbling to have to go from that situation to where we’re at right now.”

Altman and her wife live in Austin, Texas with their three children. Recently, they’ve been relying mostly on one income. Their reduced earnings, coupled with inflation, have dealt a blow to their finances.

And that has changed, radically, the way they eat. Altman is not alone in making big changes.

We asked CNN readers how…