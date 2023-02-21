MedCerts Announces Program Partnership with the University of Tennessee, Knoxvil… – Press Release

First partnership with public university features co-branded, online medical support and technology programs

MedCerts, the innovation leader in online career training in allied health and medicine, and a subsidiary of Stride, Inc. LRN, an education company that provides online and blended education programs, today announced a ground-breaking partnership with a major public university, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Center for Professional Education & Lifelong Learning (UT CPELL).

Under the new partnership, the Center for Professional Education & Lifelong Learning will add courses and programs, powered by MedCerts, to its highly regarded catalog of career and personal development opportunities. The programs will be available directly through UT CPELL’s website: http://professionaled.utk.edu.

Though it has offered training and certification programs with other schools, including private, non-profit universities, this new UT partnership is the first MedCerts has announced with a public university.

“The University of Tennessee and its Center for Professional Education & Lifelong Learning are hallmarks of quality and access and we are thrilled to be able to come together to offer our great career training and career advancement programs to their current and future students,” said Craig Sprinkle, CEO of MedCerts. “It’s an outstanding opportunity for us to grow our programs and, more importantly, to put these great, life-changing learning and career opportunities in front of more people.”

The UT Center for Professional Education & Lifelong Learning is offering the majority of programs from MedCerts healthcare training library available, including Pharmacy Technician, Medical Billing Specialist, Allied Healthcare Professional, Patient Care Technician, and others. Additionally, MedCerts’ IT training programs in various CompTIA certifications, Cisco Certified Networking, and general IT systems security are available. MedCerts will provide individualized…