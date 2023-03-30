Media Advisory – Deputy Prime Minister’s itinerary for Thursday, March 30, 2023 – Press Release

Vancouver, British Columbia





9:00 a.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in an arm chair discussion, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, to discuss how the budget will grow Canada’s clean economy and make life more affordable for Canadians.









To register for the event, visit: https://www.boardoftrade.com/events/individual-events/2350-7604.









Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact Victor Young at [email protected]

Media are asked to arrive no later than 8:45 a.m.

Surrey, British Columbia





11:30 a.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will tour a clean electricity research and development facility and meet with workers. She will be joined by the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby.









Photo opportunity only.

Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact Adrienne Vaupshas at [email protected]

Media are asked to arrive no later than 11:15 a.m.

12:30 p.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver remarks and hold a media availability to discuss the budget’s transformative investments to build Canada’s clean economy, fight climate change, and create new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses. She will be joined by the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby.









Open coverage.

Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact Adrienne Vaupshas at [email protected]

Media are asked to arrive no later than 12:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby.









3:00 p.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in an arm chair discussion, hosted by the Surrey Board of Trade, to discuss how the budget will grow Canada’s clean economy and make life more affordable for Canadians.





