MEDIA ADVISORY: WWF’s CN Tower Climb for Nature is happening today and tomorrow – Press Release

Toronto, April 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thousands of people will conquer the CN Tower’s 1,776 steps this weekend when WWF’s CN Tower Climb for Nature makes its highly anticipated return on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16. Together, WWF-Canada and climbers aim to raise over $1 million for wildlife conservation.

There is still time for people in the GTA and beyond to take on the challenge and support wildlife. Register now at wwf.ca/cntower and raise at least $125 to be eligible to climb.

WHERE: CN Tower

WHO:

Megan Leslie, WWF-Canada president and CEO.

Shaun Stephens-Whale, a competitive tower runner back to beat his own record-setting 9 minutes and 54.9 second climb.

Melissa Grelo, a WWF-Canada board member and one of the hosts of The Social

Blake Moynes, a Bachelorette alum and conservationist from Hamilton, Ontario

alum and conservationist from Hamilton, Ontario Julian Backhouse, a grandfather with Wilson’s disease has climbed six times despite using a wheelchair to get around. Now facing a cancer diagnosis, he won’t be climbing — but his family will be and WWF-Canada will be giving out an award in his name.

Large corporate teams from Nissan Canada, Aviva Canada, TD Insurance, Proctor and Gamble Canada, BGIS and more.

+5,000 other climbers, including: a mother-daughter fundraising duo who have raised more than $16,000; a four-time climber recovering from cancer; a winged architect climbing for the thirtieth time, and a professional athlete and leg amputee (see more inspiring climber stories here).



WHEN: Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16

SATURDAY, APRIL 15