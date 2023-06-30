MEDIA ALERT: Library of Congress Veterans History Project Available for Intervie… – Press Release

Now Booking Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — July 27, 2023, marks the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War. Nearly 6 million U.S. servicemembers served in the three-year war, and it is estimated that more than 1 million are still with us.

Although often called “The Forgotten War,” the Library of Congress Veterans History Project (VHP) will never forget those who served. VHP actively seeks Korean War veterans’ oral history interviews, original photographs, letters and other correspondence to be archived and made accessible for future generations.

The Library of Congress Veterans History Project is available for interviews on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET in connection with the anniversary.

Interviews may be conducted via Zoom or in person at the Jefferson Building, Library of Congress, Washington, D.C.

VHP director Monica Mohindra, the spouse of a U.S. Navy veteran whose father, uncle and grandfathers also served in the U.S. military, will discuss VHP’s mission as well as how anyone age 15 or older may add to the Library’s collection. She can share anecdotes from veterans’ stories, such as Korean War veteran James Allen, a Bronze Star recipient who joined the Army to escape from racially segregated Florida in the 1950s.

Fully accessible and ever-growing, VHP allows participants to be part of a conversation that is not only informative but inspirational. Go to www.loc.gov/vets for more information.

To schedule an interview with the Veterans History Project, please email [email protected]

Media Resources:

Online Press Kit

Veterans History Project official website

Sample interviews with Monica Mohindra , director of the Veterans History Project, and Travis Bickford , head of Program Coordination and Communications (PCC) Section

, director of the Veterans History Project, and , head of Program Coordination and Communications (PCC) Section Giselle AvilIs , Spanish language media spokesperson and Reference Librarian, Library of Congress Hispanic Reading Room, is also available.

About…