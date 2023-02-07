MEDIA ALERT: SIIA Hosts Webinar “How is Artificial Intelligence Changing the Sto… – Press Release

Gradient AI Sponsors Webinar to Show How AI Enhances Underwriting Operations
Gradient AI:
WHAT:
Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc. (SIIA) is hosting a webinar “How is Artificial Intelligence Changing the Stop Loss Market?” Sponsored by Gradient AI, a leading provider of proven artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the insurance industry, this webinar will feature a panel of four senior stop loss insurance practitioners discussing how AI has enhanced their underwriting operations, and in turn, their top and bottom lines. After brief opening remarks, the four speakers will engage in an interactive and candid fireside chat. The webinar will conclude with a live Q&A
session.
WHEN:
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT
WHO:
Panel includes:
|
WHY ATTEND:
Attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from industry leaders on how AI has enhanced their underwriting operations. Attendees will learn:
WHERE:
Learn more and register here.
Tweet this: How is Artificial Intelligence Changing the Stop Loss Market? A SIIA Sponsored Webinar: February 15, 1:00 pm ET https://www.siia.org/i4a/pages/index.cfm?pageid=7660 #AI #insurance #insurtech
About Gradient AI:
Gradient AI is a leading provider of proven artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the insurance industry. Its solutions improve loss ratios and profitability by predicting underwriting and claim risks with greater accuracy, as well as reducing quote turnaround times and claim expenses through intelligent automation. Unlike other solutions that use a limited claims and underwriting dataset, Gradient’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform leverages a vast dataset comprised of…