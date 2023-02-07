MEDIA ALERT: SIIA Hosts Webinar “How is Artificial Intelligence Changing the Sto… – Press Release

WHAT:

Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc. (SIIA) is hosting a webinar “How is Artificial Intelligence Changing the Stop Loss Market?” Sponsored by Gradient AI, a leading provider of proven artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the insurance industry, this webinar will feature a panel of four senior stop loss insurance practitioners discussing how AI has enhanced their underwriting operations, and in turn, their top and bottom lines. After brief opening remarks, the four speakers will engage in an interactive and candid fireside chat. The webinar will conclude with a live Q&A session.