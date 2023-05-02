Mediaplanet Spotlights the Cross-Section Between Education and Technology, and H… – Press Release

Mediaplanet’s Future of Education campaign found within USA TODAY and online, is seeking to educate the public on the benefits of EdTech.

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Mediaplanet today announces the launch of this March’s edition of “Future of Education.” This campaign highlights companies and individuals who are dedicated to bridging the gap between education and technology. Now more than ever, education and technology go hand in hand. With more software options than ever, the EdTech space can offer many advancements and tools to make the learning experience more enjoyable and immersive, for both students and educators. This campaign is the must-have guide for teachers, students, and parents alike to hear from pioneering voices in the EdTech space.

In this campaign, Dr. Monica Burns, founder of Classtechtips.com discusses the future of education technology in helping teachers integrate technology in the classroom. In addition, Alfonso Mendoza, host of the MyEdTechLife Podcast, shares his journey using technology in the classroom and his biggest advice to educators, students, and parents alike when using technology: Keep it Simple. Also highlighted in this campaign is the importance of fostering imagination for students, and how use of technology such as Toniebox by Tonies, a digital audio platform for children.

The print component of “Future of Education” is distributed within today’s edition of USA Today in Chicago, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York and Washington DC/Baltimore markets, with a circulation of approximately 250,000 copies and an estimated readership of 750,000. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: https://www.educationandcareernews.com/campaign/the-future-of-education/

About Mediaplanet

Mediaplanet specializes in the creation of content marketing campaigns covering a…