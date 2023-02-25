Medical Aesthetics Market Growing CAGR 10.83% by 2028, Market Size, Share, Forec… – Press Release

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Medical Aesthetics Market.

Global Medical Aesthetics Market is anticipated to experience moderate growth in the forecast period (2023-2028). Growing at a CAGR of 10.83%, the market value is expected to reach US$ 87.9 15.8 billion by 2028-end.

Medical Aesthetics Market Demand Analysis and Growth in upcoming years

The worldwide market for medical aesthetics has grown significantly in recent years and is anticipated to do so in the years to come.

The rising demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures is one of the key factors fueling the development of the medical aesthetics market. Because they provide quick outcomes with little recovery time, procedures like botulinum toxin injections, dermal fillers, and laser treatments are growing in popularity among customers. The aging population’s rising demand for cosmetic treatments is another factor propelling the medical aesthetics market’s expansion. Cosmetic procedures can be used to treat the loss of skin volume and elasticity that occurs as individuals age.

The market for medical aesthetics is also expanding as a result of customers’ rising disposable income. People are more likely to spend on aesthetic procedures as their disposable income increases in order to enhance their appearance and bolster their self-confidence.

The industry is expanding as a result of technological developments in the area of medical aesthetics. Both consumers and professionals are interested in the new tools and methods that are being created because they provide outcomes that are more accurate and efficient.

