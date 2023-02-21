Medical Ceramics Global Market Report 2023: Major R&D Investments Bode Well for … – Press Release

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Medical Ceramics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Bioinert, Bioactive, Bioresorbable, and Others); By End-Use; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 – 2032” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global medical ceramics market size is expected to reach USD 4.42 billion by 2032, according to a new study by the publisher. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

A bright outlook for the market is also being created by major investments in research and development (R&D) operations to introduce breakthrough technologies, significant advancements in the healthcare infrastructure, and the growth of high-quality healthcare services in numerous nations.

For instance, in July 2021, Government financing of EUR 18.3 million has been secured for the Midlands Industrial Ceramics Group (MICG). The money will also allow MICG’s partners to spend more money, which will provide possibilities for the next phase of the project, an Advanced Ceramics Campus in North Staffordshire.

Furthermore, global medical ceramics industry is anticipated to be driven by the creation of novel product variations with increased mechanical strength and flexibility. For instance, in June 2022, CeramTec GmbH, a German firm that manufactures and produces innovative ceramic components, created its novel ceramics total knee replacement system which was approved by the US FDA.

Also, in December 2022, Freudenberg Medical unveiled its newest product, HelixFlex. The product is an elevated thermoplastic elastomer TPE tubing intended for use in fluid transfer applications for biopharmaceuticals. Freudenberg expanded their line of silicone tubing and accessories for use in bioprocessing, pharmaceutical, and vaccine production, filling and sampling, peristaltic pumps, lab, and implantable devices application. Thus, ceramic product…