Medical Device Coating Market to be Worth $23.85 Billion by 2030: Grand View Res… – Press Release

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global medical device coating market size is expected to reach USD 23.85 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is majorly driven by the rising demand for cardiovascular devices, stents, ventilators, sutures, guide wires, syringes, catheters, mandrels, and other protective equipment used in the healthcare sector. In addition, factors, such as the growing demand for early detection and non-invasive treatments, as well as high-quality healthcare, are anticipated to drive the growth of medical devices, which is projected to fuel the demand in the coming years. Medical Device Coatings (MDCs) are materials that improve a device’s performance and mobility.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The antimicrobial coatings segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to their low price and high compatibility with different materials, such as carbon fiber, composite materials, metal, plastic, and stainless steel.

The prevalence of infections, such as pneumonia associated with ventilators and catheter-associated urinary tract infections, is forcing medical equipment manufacturers to coat their products with anti-microbial agents.

The cardiovascular application segment dominated the industry in 2022 due to the increasing cases of heart diseases and the rising adoption of implants and cardiac pacemakers among heart patients.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to the growing number of healthcare facilities in the region.

Read 122 page market research report, “Medical Device Coating Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Drug-eluting, Hydrophilic, Antimicrobial), By Application (Neurology, Cardiovascular, Dentistry), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030”, published by Grand View Research.

