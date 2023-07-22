Medical Device Packaging Market size in North America to grow at a CAGR of 9.84%… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The North America medicinal device packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,280 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 9.84%, according to Technavio.The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including 3M Co., Amcor Plc, Aphena Pharma Solutions, AptarGroup Inc., Berry Global Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glenroy Inc., KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Oliver Healthcare Packaging Co., Placon Corp., Plastic Ingenuity, Printpack Inc., SCHOTT AG, Sonoco Products Co., Steripack Group Ltd., Tekni Plex Inc., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Download a Sample Report Now!

Medical Device Packaging Market Insights In North America –

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application (Equipment and tools, In-vitro diagnostic, Devices, and Implants) and Product (Pouches, Trays, Clamshells, Boxes, and others)

To understand more about the medical device packaging market in North America

