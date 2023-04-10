Medical Electronics Market Size & Share to Surpass $13.40 Billion by 2028 | Vant… – Press Release

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Medical Electronics Market is valued at USD 6.39 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 10.58 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.50% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

The medical electronics market is a rapidly growing industry that is being driven by a number of factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the aging population, and the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. The market is also being fueled by the development of new and innovative medical technologies, such as wearable devices and telemedicine.

The medical electronics market is segmented into a number of different categories, including medical imaging, patient monitoring, clinical diagnostics, and therapeutic devices. The medical imaging segment is the largest segment in the market, accounting for a significant share of the overall market. This is due to the increasing use of medical imaging devices for the diagnosis and treatment of a variety of diseases. The patient monitoring segment is also growing rapidly, driven by the increasing demand for home healthcare and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/medical-electronics-market-1171/request-sample

Market Dynamics