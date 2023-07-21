Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market Size Is Growing Globa… – Press Release

New York, NY, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, And Safety Market By Safety Type (Gloves, Face Masks, Aprons, Shields, Face Protection Products, Full-Body Protection Products, And Others), By Product (Radiation Safety Products And Radiation Detection & Monitoring Products), By Detector (Solid-State Detectors, Scintillators, And Gas-Filled Detectors), By End-User (Clinics, Hospitals, Non-Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2370 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 4230 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.57% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety? How big is the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Industry?

Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Report Coverage & Overview:

Radiation that a person is exposed to in a healthcare setting, such as a hospital or diagnostic center, is collectively referred to as “medical radiation,” and it encompasses all of the many kinds of radiation that are used. The scientific community and those in charge of public health around the world have come to the consensus that human health may be negatively impacted, either temporarily or permanently, by exposure to medical radiation produced by specific kinds of medical equipment. Despite this, hospitals and other facilities that provide medical care continue to make use of this equipment since it has proven indispensable to providing high-quality care.

For example,…